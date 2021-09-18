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What Happened at the Jackson County Kentucky School Board On 9/16/2021
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10 views • September 18, 2021
Tonight Ed and I discuss the events of last nights School Board meeting. How we can change the world we live in. How to inspire others to do the same. There is no I in Team we must do this together. I accidently said (;)) am in the video, I meant sign on at 9:00pm for the zoom that starts at 9:30 pm.
Zoom Invite for Parents Meeting ID 725 616 4405 Pass Code 9MYKz9
Zoom Invite for Parents Meeting ID 725 616 4405 Pass Code 9MYKz9
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