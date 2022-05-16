Congo's Hell for Girls



‘The first time I was raped was when I was 13 years old. There were three of them. I was scarred for life. I withdrew into myself’.



This is the story of one of the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a girl named Falomi. Harassment and abuse of women in the country are common. Girls are molested everywhere, and their peers, relatives, and friends do it.



To protect their daughters from aggressive male attention, parents go to witches for help. The witches promise to make the girls look less feminine by stopping breast growth. They perform a ritual by knocking the girls on the chest with a ‘fufu’ stick.



Does this help stop the wave of rape in the country? Watch our premiere of Congo's Hell for Girls.