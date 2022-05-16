© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congo's Hell for Girls ‘The first time I was raped was when I was 13 years old. There were three of them. I was scarred for life. I withdrew into myself’.
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 16, 2022
Congo's Hell for Girls
‘The first time I was raped was when I was 13 years old. There were three of them. I was scarred for life. I withdrew into myself’.
This is the story of one of the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a girl named Falomi. Harassment and abuse of women in the country are common. Girls are molested everywhere, and their peers, relatives, and friends do it.
To protect their daughters from aggressive male attention, parents go to witches for help. The witches promise to make the girls look less feminine by stopping breast growth. They perform a ritual by knocking the girls on the chest with a ‘fufu’ stick.
Does this help stop the wave of rape in the country? Watch our premiere of Congo's Hell for Girls.
‘The first time I was raped was when I was 13 years old. There were three of them. I was scarred for life. I withdrew into myself’.
This is the story of one of the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a girl named Falomi. Harassment and abuse of women in the country are common. Girls are molested everywhere, and their peers, relatives, and friends do it.
To protect their daughters from aggressive male attention, parents go to witches for help. The witches promise to make the girls look less feminine by stopping breast growth. They perform a ritual by knocking the girls on the chest with a ‘fufu’ stick.
Does this help stop the wave of rape in the country? Watch our premiere of Congo's Hell for Girls.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.