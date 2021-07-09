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How to Alkalize Your Body. What are Acidic and Alkaline Foods? Balance. Nutrition. Commentary.
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74 views • July 09, 2021
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The content in this video is not for medical advice, it is for research, commentary and opinion purposes only.
Link to page featured in this video - https://www.livingphit.com/how-to-alkalize-your-body-fast-3-easy-steps-to-a-higher-ph/
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
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