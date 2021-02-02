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Dems Understand How To Wield Power, The Right Could Learn A Thing Or Two.
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0 view • February 02, 2021
When elected into office Democrats and the left use their power to enrich and increase the power of their financial and political allies and punish, de-platform, cancel and erase their opposition. The right could learn a thing or two from this, like not selling out their base in hopes the left won't "be mean" to them. The state of the current right in this country is absolutely pathetic.
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