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Last words of David Goldberg warning of the Mass Murder of the World. The Zionist Jews Depopulation Agenda - 25.
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278 views • October 31, 2021
David Goldberg's FINAL WORDS: Classified docs reveal DEADLY "Project Zyphr" & Project Pogo:
In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr.
In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr.
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