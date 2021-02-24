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Donald Trump is _back’_ Former Trump aide.
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331 views • February 24, 2021
Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka says Nancy Pelosi’s “Trump derangement syndrome” and her attempt to make Donald Trump a martyr for the second time means the former president has been able to re-enter the public sphere immediately.
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