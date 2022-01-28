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Beginning this week, Quebec began requiring vaccine passports to enter large stores, 16,000 square feet or bigger, meaning the unvaccinated cannot shop at places like Walmart or Costco.
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10 views • January 28, 2022
Beginning this week, Quebec began requiring vaccine passports to enter large stores, 16,000 square feet or bigger, meaning the unvaccinated cannot shop at places like Walmart or Costco.
There is an exemption, however, for accessing pharmacies and food inside those stores, but there’s a catch. The unvaccinated wishing to do so must be accompanied by a store employee to ensure they do not make any other purchases.
There is an exemption, however, for accessing pharmacies and food inside those stores, but there’s a catch. The unvaccinated wishing to do so must be accompanied by a store employee to ensure they do not make any other purchases.
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