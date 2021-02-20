Covid-19 vaccines are deadly, it will take 4-14 months to see full effects says Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

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She says that it will take 4-14 months before we see the full impact of these vaccines.
Dr. Tenpenny has been studying, writing about, and lecturing about vaccines for 20 years (since 2000).
Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. says she has spent 40,000 hours studying vaccines in the past 20 years.
Sherri Tenpenny, D.O.'s websites are:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
https://www.vaccineu.com
Source Fat News