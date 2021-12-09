Silent War Ep. 6141: DC Democrat Feds Entrap & Torture Republicans - No Rights. No Jab, No Job.

In this episode of The Silent War:Smollett Blames Police, Black 'White MAGA Men', & Anti-Gay Lover In Surreal Defense Of Hoax Attack.Money Talks: Donors Show The Way To Restoring Freedom Of Thought And Speech In Higher Education.RINO Dan Crenshaw Slams House Freedom Caucus as “Grifters” – Then Defends Dirtbag Adam Kinzinger.Police have stolen about 20% more money from innocent people than burglars this year.One Mother Says LA School Vaccinated Son Without Consent, Bribed With Pizza.Hero Republicans Release “Unusually Cruel” Report on DC Jail and Unusual and Cruel Treatment of J6 Defendants.Wisconsin Election Hearing Reveals 119,283 “Active Voters” Who Have Been Registered For Over 100 Years!Undercover Law Enforcement Officer Passed Out Weapons to J6 Protesters Who Were Later Arrested – Clear Entrapment - according to one January 6th attorney.Governor of Maine Activates National Guard to Staff Hospitals After Firing Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers.Vietnam Province Suspends Pfizer Vaccine Batch After 120 Children Hospitalized.Canadian Province Imposes New Regulations to Ban Unvaccinated from Grocery Stores.Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Biden’s Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors Nationwide.Leftwing propaganda outfits are pushing vaccine disinfo on our troops.Father kills family for fear of prison over Forged vaccine passport.Fauci says the Definition of Fully Vaccinated Will Be Changed.Mistakenly Leaked Email Reveals Biden’s FDA Pressured Google To Censor “Problematic” YouTube Video On Monoclonal Antibody Drug For Covid.And another fake news documentary crew tried to come after me, only to yet again fail to land a single gotcha question - so instead they ran this: "Dustin Nemos says that Michelle Obama is better hung than I am".All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat