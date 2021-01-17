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America and World - It's Not What You Think (Reloaded) [16.01.2021]
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131 views • January 17, 2021
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
https://youtu.be/pQR5SjfExug
the Truth is stranger than fiction... - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aF...
Golden Gate Trump 88 OUTATIME Observation - https://youtu.be/X52RE92I-1Y
LIONS GATE , TRUMP 88 , & THE GEMINI TWINS - https://youtu.be/oD7auC98Yao
St Louis Gateway Arch - Arch of Baal Connection - https://youtu.be/LbY6O1Dm5g0
Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts
Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus
Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w
Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI
Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ
Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs
Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y
Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U
Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0
Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs
Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8
Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE
Worship Of A.I. In The Holy Place Exposed! - https://youtu.be/_VhVLr2Dz9c
The A.I. Takeover Is Here! Should We Fear Artificial Intelligence? - https://youtu.be/X8ovlix5fNI
Open AI & The Blockchain Singularity - There's A Digital Storm Coming! - https://youtu.be/HIQq7jD6DGk
Tracking You Through RFID, Biometrics, & Blockchain Technology - https://youtu.be/Tx8DXBBaWSA
..............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
https://youtu.be/pQR5SjfExug
the Truth is stranger than fiction... - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aF...
Golden Gate Trump 88 OUTATIME Observation - https://youtu.be/X52RE92I-1Y
LIONS GATE , TRUMP 88 , & THE GEMINI TWINS - https://youtu.be/oD7auC98Yao
St Louis Gateway Arch - Arch of Baal Connection - https://youtu.be/LbY6O1Dm5g0
Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts
Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus
Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w
Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI
Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ
Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs
Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y
Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U
Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0
Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs
Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8
Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE
Worship Of A.I. In The Holy Place Exposed! - https://youtu.be/_VhVLr2Dz9c
The A.I. Takeover Is Here! Should We Fear Artificial Intelligence? - https://youtu.be/X8ovlix5fNI
Open AI & The Blockchain Singularity - There's A Digital Storm Coming! - https://youtu.be/HIQq7jD6DGk
Tracking You Through RFID, Biometrics, & Blockchain Technology - https://youtu.be/Tx8DXBBaWSA
..............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
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