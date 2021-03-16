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The Big Reset: los hechos de la Plandemia expuestos por profesionales valientes
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179 views • March 16, 2021
The Big Reset - Un año después de que se declarara la pandemia mundial de Covid-19 la sociedad en la que vivimos ha sufrido grandes cambios. El propósito de este documental es ayudar a entender a la ciudadanía qué es lo que realmente está pasando, pero necesitamos tu ayuda.
Fuentes originales:
https://lbry.tv/@thebigreset:1/movie:2
http://thebigresetmovie.com/
Se ruega la máxima difusión. Gracias.
Fuentes originales:
https://lbry.tv/@thebigreset:1/movie:2
http://thebigresetmovie.com/
Se ruega la máxima difusión. Gracias.
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