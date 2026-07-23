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It becomes increasingly difficult to be a Christian. Looking like silently praying in the vicinity of an abortion centre is an offense in UK. Yes indeed, corrupt politicians make sure that Big Pharma's access to human raw material is not jeopardized since making a lot of money is at stake. In woke Finland, you are in trouble if you agree publicly with Paul's statements in Romans 1. Algeria does not want its Christian minority to be treated as citizens with the same rights as the muslim majority.