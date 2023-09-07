INFLATION IS KILLING MILLENNIALS! - The Great Reset Is Here! - What You NEED To Know

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the shocking levels of inflation being witnessed across the board as we move into a new economic era.

The Great Reset is all about not only transforming the human spirit into a demoralized transhumanist pit of misery but also moving the economic order from the west to the east. This is currently happening with BRICS and it's happening at the same time as the US economic order is collapsing.

Countless viral videos show millennials losing their minds on Tiktok, Twitter, Instagram and elsewhere over the fact that no matter how much they make, they cannot afford to live. Inflation is destroying all of their opportunities as they work day and night to sustain themselves and/or their families.

In this video, we explain the root cause of inflation, how it affects younger people as the boomer generation slowly dies off and what we can expect from this massive economic shift in the coming few years.





