THE COVID JABS ARE CAUSING MYOCARDITIS & SEIZURES

Emerald Robinson and Dr. Giorgianni debate the safety concerns surrounding the Covid jabs.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:6e13b95c2bd501b5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.