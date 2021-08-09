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[Pt.2] NEW DATA ON GLOBAL RESET: The Illusions Hiding Your Losses...by LYNETTE ZANG
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50 views • August 09, 2021
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See Below for Part-1 of this update!
[Pt.1] NEW DATA ON GLOBAL RESET: Vulnerability & Risk Increase Exponentially
WATCH HERE ➡️ https://youtu.be/T29neLz8-Fw

To see Lynette's slides and research links from this video (Part 2 of this series):https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/pt-2-new-data-on-global-reset-the-illusions-hiding-your-losses-by-lynette-zang/

To see Lynette's slides and research links from PART 1 of this series: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/pt-1-new-data-on-global-reset-vulnerability-risk-increase-exponentially-by-lynette-zang/

The first few seconds of the intro was not captured on the live stream, our apologies, read full intro below:
Today's video is part two of a critically important update on the global economic reset. If you didn't see part one yet you definitely need to. Because what I found was this report from the OECD which is 38 member countries founded in 61 and they establish global economic policy. So for them to come out with this report, so specific, I have to tell you, it really scared the crap out of me. In this video I'm going to show you the other half of my findings (which is the most important and impactful Data out of this entire report). Because at this point the world's most powerful countries including nearly every global economic agency are admitting (in writing), that we not only have structural challenges, but the true size and value of global debt is "unknown"...due to all the leverage in derivative products (that aren't backed by anything). So, who is going to pay the price when this whole thing topples, and who is going to benefit? I'll show you how to be in the latter group.

Listen to this episode in Podcast form: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading/episodes/Pt-2-NEW-DATA-ON-GLOBAL-RESET-The-Illusions-Hiding-Your-Losses---by-LYNETTE-ZANG-e15fh9h

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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

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THEN WHAT?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog
Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com
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Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2021 All Rights Reserved.

#OECD #GlobalReset #Economy
Keywords
economygoldsilverdollarinflationglobal resetcovid-19wealth transferitm trading incoecd
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