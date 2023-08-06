Over 50 Different Alien Species are here on Earth w/ Barbara Lamb (2of2)

Sarah Westall
Members see extra exclusive segment at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Buy C60 at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] – Tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and get the best service and prices in the country.
Barbara Lamb, a licensed therapist, joins the program to share what she has learned about the different alien species visiting earth and interacting with humans. Lamb's knowledge has been formed from thousands of regressions with people who believe they have been abducted by alien species. Her efforts represent the largest body of work in the field to date. You buy her books and learn more about her at https://BarbaraLambRegressions.com
Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com
Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sarah_westall
Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.