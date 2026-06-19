🚨Smotrich's evil plans for the region after the war - Gaza stays in ruins, Palestinians forced to migrate, borders expanded

🚨✡️ Smotrich's evil plans for the region after the war



Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lays out a chilling vision: Gaza stays in ruins, Palestinians forced to migrate, borders expanded.



"Gaza will remain in ruins. In the end, there will be migration, because there will be nothing to look for there in the coming decades."



He admits Israel already controls 70% of the Strip and is destroying all "terrorist infrastructures." For Smotrich, reconstruction is tied to disarmament – so there will be none.



"This is my argument with the Prime Minister – I want it to end with a political declaration expanding Israel's borders. You want to engrave the price of defeat into the Middle East. Take territory."

He claims to have "no sentiment for the land" – just cold, calculated expansion. But on paper, this is a colonization plan, not a security policy.

Adding:

Israel weaponized Meta’s inbuilt bias tools to try to gag Iran war content



As part of its sweeping media chokehold, Israel pressured Meta to scrub Facebook and Instagram of content sympathetic to Iran during its latest war, reports The Intercept.



Meta complied with a vast number of such requests, helping the genocidal Zionist state police narratives, reviewed internal company records suggest.



Israel flagged:



🔶 Content lauding Iran's retaliatory strikes



🔶Posts mourning Ayatollah Khamenei after his assassination in US-Israeli strikes



🔶 Iranian accounts sharing real-time military assessments and analysis of IRGC successes



🔶 Images of Iranian missile damage inside Israel



🔶 Incidents like outrage over Itamar Ben-Gvir’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to fly the Zionist flag



Israel also pushed (unsuccessfully so far) for a blanket ban on war damage imagery, mirroring its own domestic military censorship.



Frequent outsourcing of censorship to Meta by Israel’s Office of the State Attorney is enabled by the company’s own built-in bias – confirmed by its own audits and Oversight Board.



➡️ Meta bends over backward to label Iran’s IRGC a “dangerous organization,” prohibiting users from engaging in varied forms of positive speech about its actions, while Israel’s trigger-happy military is given a free pass



➡️ Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals blacklist (conveniently aligned with US terror designations) disproportionately muzzles Muslims and Middle Eastern voices



➡️ Arabic content faced far heavier “over-enforcement” than Hebrew during the 2021 Gaza war



➡️ Palestinian voices were axed on a per-user basis via aggressive AI detection, a “hostile speech” classifier for Arabic (but none for Hebrew), dialect mishandling, and sloppy routing



➡️ A March 2024 advisory opinion on “Shaheed” (martyr) nukes legitimate uses of the term and "substantially and disproportionately restricts free expression”



➡️ Incendiary Hebrew incitement was often ignored



Meta’s systemic “over-enforcement” (aka abject compliance) has methodically gagged legitimate news and reporting on Zionist crimes.





