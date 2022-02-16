HAPPY UKRAINE (NON) INVASION DAY!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4548 subscribers
Politicians and the obedient media endlessly predicted that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "imminent." Many even conveniently told us "invasion day" would be today, February 16. Some even told us the time. All were wrong. But they still want us to listen to them. Also today: bipartisan "support" for "invaded" Ukraine in the US Senate. And...The CDC (finally) discovers a thing called "natural immunity" and New Hampshire votes to restore doctor-patient relationship.