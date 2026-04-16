Costa Rican Coffee Tour | Guanacaste, Costa Rica

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A Costa Rican coffee tour is one of the most memorable experiences you can have while visiting the country. This video walks through a real plantation visit, covering the growing process, the tasting, and the cultural story behind one of Costa Rica's most iconic exports.
Guanacaste Province on the Pacific coast makes an excellent base for day trips to coffee-growing regions, and local concierge teams can arrange these excursions alongside fishing, diving, and volcano tours. Find out more about planning a stay in Guanacaste at Special Places of Costa Rica.