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What caused 5,000 trapped Russian soldiers to retreat this week Russian Victory Day defeat
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81 views • May 13, 2022
Doctor Nachoz.
Is this the start of something big in the Ukraine war as the Kharkiv section of the Russian invasion begins to collapse. Something has changed and the Russians are running away from Kharkiv trying to avoid being trapped and captured. In one week the Russian line has started to collapse to the point where desperate Russians are destroying bridges as they retreat at high speed. How did it happen and could this be the start of a Russian military collapse in Ukraine? Let me show you as I put ranges on the map to illustrate what's happening.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRVYVaeREjQ
Is this the start of something big in the Ukraine war as the Kharkiv section of the Russian invasion begins to collapse. Something has changed and the Russians are running away from Kharkiv trying to avoid being trapped and captured. In one week the Russian line has started to collapse to the point where desperate Russians are destroying bridges as they retreat at high speed. How did it happen and could this be the start of a Russian military collapse in Ukraine? Let me show you as I put ranges on the map to illustrate what's happening.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRVYVaeREjQ
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