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Australia - Tweed / Queensland border closure protest 22/8/21 - video 2
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40 views • August 23, 2021
Thousands of people marched through the street dividing these 2 states in defiance of yet another border closure when Queensland's Premier demanded that only essential workers who had been jabbed could travel through. People are unable to go to their jobs over the border, see families, get emergency hospital care and so on. Australians are fed up!
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