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Black Lives Matter Is A Globalist Trojan Horse
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70 views • July 05, 2020
About 2000 white people are killed annually in US since 1972 - total: about 103,000 - yes, u read it correct. Local media only covers it, while this info is suppressed in MSM, as white folks are being turned into naive idiots meantime by Hollywood stupid movies, mass sport events CNN news and the like and the constant enforced guilt of beig simply white. A book: Black Racism, White Victims (Second Edition) by John Bublius Another fellow's book is: 'Don't Make the Black Kids Angry': The hoax of black victimization and those who enable it. by Colin Flaherty .... don't use Google to search as it will censor your search when you type: White victims killed by blacks...
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