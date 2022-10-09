Marijuna and the Sniffer-aka Sleepy Joe - showing his desparate attempt to get votes from younger voters by pushing cannabis reform right before the Mid Terms . Sniff Sniff Sniff

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I can hardly with until he gets arrested along with the entire Biden Crime Family and sent to Gitmo to be hung. Live on TV so we can all watch
By the way, don't forget you are all invited to our Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia. Our web site is as follows: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. We also host cannabis tours on our half acre property: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com We are a Father Son Team from Southern California ( Newport Beach ) and we own and operate the property and the tours since 2016.
Cheers !
Cannabis Jimmy