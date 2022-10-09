Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Marijuna and the Sniffer-aka Sleepy Joe - showing his desparate attempt to get votes from younger voters by pushing cannabis reform right before the Mid Terms . Sniff Sniff Sniff
40 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published a month ago |

I can hardly with until he gets arrested along with the entire Biden Crime Family and sent to Gitmo to be hung.  Live on TV so we can all watch

By the way, don't forget you are all invited to our Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia.  Our web site is as follows:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. We also host cannabis tours on our half acre property:  www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com  We are a Father Son Team from Southern California ( Newport Beach )  and we own and operate the property  and the tours since 2016.

Cheers !

Cannabis Jimmy

Keywords
cannabismarijuanaprison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket