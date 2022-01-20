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Rabbi Meir Kahane on Morton Downey JR TV Show 1989
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23 views • January 20, 2022
Morton Downey JR even mentioned the USS Liberty and the Meir Kahane did NOT deny that Israel attacked the USS Liberty on purpose. You'll never see a discussion like this on today's garbage television cough cough cough I mean Talmudvision
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