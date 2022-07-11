3 Self-Healing Tools to Help Usher in the Golden Age

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If we’re on
the brink of a golden age, self-healing can help us get there quicker. In this
episode, I'll talk about what I mean by that, and 3 steps for regularly healing
yourself at many levels.
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TOPICS COVERED
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04:30 – A 3-step regular practice for self-healing
13:40
– The difference between the personality and the true self
19:00 – Example of healing your low back using your mind
23:15 – How to use your imagination in constructive versus destructive ways
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book
Discover the 5-Step AVARA Model for Self-Healing
https://mindstoryacademy.com/
MindStory Blueprints [online course]
66 Days to Retrain Yourself in Good Habits of Self-Healing
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
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