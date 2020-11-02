What is Covid-19 for? : Dr Vernon Coleman

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International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains details of the plan behind the covid-19 hoax - and, with evidence from Africa, produces yet more proof of the danger of this fraud.
For more unbaised information please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-is-covid-19-for_ZZstLi3wNxywtTX.html
Dr Vernon Coleman