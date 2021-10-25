CHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS

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Without parental approval, no doubt! If THIS doesn’t wake you up to what’s happening, NOTHING WILL — they’re going after the children.
In this shocking video, is appears school children are being led into a gym for vaccinations. This is a secret program and not much is known about it.. How much more are we going to take where these vaccines are concerned? If they are so effective, why FORCE them on the populace?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sfEoowi04CeI/ (15:58)