How Hillary Clinton Crashes Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (Video from 9-29-2018)

A viewer wrote us: "By any chance, Douglas and Tyla, do you still have that video, that you created a long time ago, I think it was titled, "Trains, Plains and Automobiles"? It talked about how they are all controlled by computers. I forgot what year you did it but it was great!"
We have reposted it here for your to view and share with your downline.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.