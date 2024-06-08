Transferring Clove's First Litter to the Tractor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We weighed the 10 week old rabbits (between 2 pounds 12 ounces and 3 pounds 1 ounce) and put them in the rabbit tractor. We also weighed Clove and cut her nails. She enjoyed her sunflower seed treat and having her lean-to put back up. The babies and Clove survived the first night of the separation well.
For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/ready-to-sell-rabbits