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WHAT IS GOVERNOR COMO'S ACTUAL CRIME: NONE??? A BIBLICAL PERSPECTIVE...
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30 views • December 07, 2021
Andrew Como is an obnoxious individual but he is not guilty of a sexual crime, or of killing anyone in nursing homes. We've been putting them in nursding homes for years and we're guilty too If Viruses Actual Existed...
Domo AreeGotoo Como...
Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
The Undercover Nurse
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
What Is Governor Como's Actual Crime: None??? A Biblical Perspective...
Domo AreeGotoo Como...
Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
The Undercover Nurse
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
What Is Governor Como's Actual Crime: None??? A Biblical Perspective...
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