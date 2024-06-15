© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive Conversation with Pepe Escobar: Russia Readies War With NATO
In this eye-opening discussion, we sit down with the renowned geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar to delve into the escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. Escobar provides an in-depth analysis of Russia's strategic maneuvers, the implications for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the potential for a broader conflict. We also explore the recent deployment of Russian warships and submarines to Cuba, adding a new dimension to the geopolitical chessboard. Don't miss this critical conversation that sheds light on the future of global stability.
Mirrored - Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Thanks to John M for Link
