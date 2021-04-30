MI6 Admits to "Green Spying" As Agenda 2030 Noose Tightens - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: MI6 'Green Spying' On Biggest Polluters to Ensure Nations Keep Climate Promises
https://archive.is/eMSgR
Chief of MI6 Richard Moore Speaks to G&T on Times Radio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKpA7YyBf10&;t=0s
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-Pocalyptic Predictions
https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/
Blinken Warns African Countries Against Doing Business With China
https://news.antiwar.com/2021/04/27/blinken-warns-african-countries-against-doing-business-with-china/
Story #2: USPS Running 'Covert Operations Program' Monitoring Your Social Media Posts
https://archive.is/J2N3B
The CDC Is America's New Landlord (Sep. 2, 2020)
https://mises.org/power-market/cdc-americas-new-landlord
USPS Chief Said To Cut Post Office Hours, Lengthen Delivery Times In 10-Year Plan
https://archive.is/Kb0Nr
Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort Before Screed Advocating Violence
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/04/19/documents-show-maxine-waters-requested-police-escort-before-screed-advocating-for-violence-n2588144
Story #3: D3 Tech Summit – Opting Out of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
https://theconsciousresistance.com/d3-tech-summit-day-1-opting-out-of-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/
Anti-Lockdown Protesters Defy Restrictions In Central London March
https://archive.is/fqfVK
Debunking MSM Lies About The 'Unite For Freedom' Protests
https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/27/debunking-msm-lies-about-the-unite-for-freedom-protests/
How to De-Google – #SolutionsWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-de-google-solutionswatch/
How Do I Find Broken Links? – Questions For Corbett #075
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-i-find-broken-links-questions-for-corbett-075/
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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