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MI6 Admits to "Green Spying" As Agenda 2030 Noose Tightens - #NewWorldNextWeek
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80 views • April 30, 2021
Corbett Report Extras


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: MI6 'Green Spying' On Biggest Polluters to Ensure Nations Keep Climate Promises

https://archive.is/eMSgR

Chief of MI6 Richard Moore Speaks to G&T on Times Radio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKpA7YyBf10&;t=0s

Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-Pocalyptic Predictions

https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/

Blinken Warns African Countries Against Doing Business With China

https://news.antiwar.com/2021/04/27/blinken-warns-african-countries-against-doing-business-with-china/

Story #2: USPS Running 'Covert Operations Program' Monitoring Your Social Media Posts

https://archive.is/J2N3B

The CDC Is America's New Landlord (Sep. 2, 2020)

https://mises.org/power-market/cdc-americas-new-landlord

USPS Chief Said To Cut Post Office Hours, Lengthen Delivery Times In 10-Year Plan

https://archive.is/Kb0Nr

Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort Before Screed Advocating Violence

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/04/19/documents-show-maxine-waters-requested-police-escort-before-screed-advocating-for-violence-n2588144

Story #3: D3 Tech Summit – Opting Out of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

https://theconsciousresistance.com/d3-tech-summit-day-1-opting-out-of-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/

Anti-Lockdown Protesters Defy Restrictions In Central London March

https://archive.is/fqfVK

Debunking MSM Lies About The 'Unite For Freedom' Protests

https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/27/debunking-msm-lies-about-the-unite-for-freedom-protests/

How to De-Google – #SolutionsWatch​

https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-de-google-solutionswatch/

How Do I Find Broken Links? – Questions For Corbett #075​

https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-i-find-broken-links-questions-for-corbett-075/

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingchinasurveillanceco2mi6agenda 2030spypostal servicelockdownnewworldnextweekcorbett report extras
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