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[Don't Get Sick/Flu/Cold This Winter] Jennifer Daniels- Turpentine Protocol - Medicamentum Authentica (Dr. Andrew Kaufman)
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991 views • November 08, 2021
Dr Jennifer Daniels speaks with Dr Andy about the health benefits of Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine. Dr Daniels also discusses protocols for the use of turpentine and the power of natural healing. You can find more of Dr Daniels' work at https://vitalitycycles.com/
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