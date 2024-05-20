Deadly Quiet | Justin Smith



The wall of silence surrounding excess deaths in the UK.



Since the advent of the COVID-19 vaccines, a troubling trend has emerged across many nations: a surge in deaths not attributed to the virus itself, but ominously labeled as "excess deaths”. Yet, amidst mounting public concern and calls for scrutiny, governments and mainstream media outlets have conspicuously shied away from addressing this unsettling phenomenon.



Deadly Quiet documents the testimony of a funeral director, John O’Looney, in the UK. John’s business is booming. Which is a grim prospect in itself, since John deals in dead bodies. However, it's worse than that. John is finding an increase in the number of young people who are dying and an acceleration of cancers. These changes in the number and the age of people who are dying coincide with the discovery of strange white rubbery clots in the blood vessels of the deceased.

