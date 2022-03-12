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03/10/2022 Edward Dowd, former Blackrock Portfolio Manager: CDC data shows vaccines are causing excess mortality in all age groups. The millennial age group 25 to 44, experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall of 2021, that is 61,000 excess millennial deaths.