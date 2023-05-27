https://gettr.com/post/p2hyxji1619
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
For the past 22 years, it's Wall Street that has supported the CCP's global rights, and the CCP got the money and technology to expand globally.
在过去的22年里，是华尔街一直在支持中共的全球权利。中共得到了在全球范围内扩张的资金和技术。
