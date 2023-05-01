Caroline Glick at Million Man March w/ English subs | Caroline Glick clips

Posted 1May2023:
Journalist Caroline Glick spoke at the pro-judicial reform "Million Man March" in Jerusalem, Israel.
The March happened Thursday, 27April2023 as a demonstration of mass support for reform of Israel's Supreme Court.
