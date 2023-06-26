June 24 Webinar Super Soldiers and Ascended Masters

On June 24th Dr. Michael Salla presented compelling historical and contemporary evidence surrounding the disclosure of Supersoldiers and higher dimensional spiritual beings. This is an introduction to that presentation.
for full access visit Vimeo or Crowdcast
Vimeo version (without Q&A): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/supersoldiersascension
Crowdcast version (includes Q&A): https://www.crowdcast.io/c/supersoldiersascendedmasters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.