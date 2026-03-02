💥CENTCOM footage of strikes on Iranian missile launchers

💥CENTCOM published footage of strikes on Iranian missile launchers.

🐻 The first one looks like a decoy. There is no secondary explosion. A fueled missile produces a massive blast, like in the second clip. Compare the two. That is likely why the first footage cuts off so quickly.

The third appears to be an SA-6 Kub. It is a 1960s-era system and was most likely used as missile bait.

@DD Geopolitics