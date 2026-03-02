💥CENTCOM footage of strikes on Iranian missile launchers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥CENTCOM published footage of strikes on Iranian missile launchers.
🐻 The first one looks like a decoy. There is no secondary explosion. A fueled missile produces a massive blast, like in the second clip. Compare the two. That is likely why the first footage cuts off so quickly.
The third appears to be an SA-6 Kub. It is a 1960s-era system and was most likely used as missile bait.
@DD Geopolitics