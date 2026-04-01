BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oil Smoke Impact on Global Weather Systems
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2172 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
132 views • 5 days ago

Massive oil fires, nonstop war emissions and thick clouds of pollution are now reshaping weather patterns across the Middle East in real time. While you’re told to conserve energy and change your lifestyle, entire regions are burning at a scale that is altering altering temperatures, rainfall and wind patterns.


☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso


https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/

Keywords
food shortagesdavid dubyneadapt 2030fuel shortageseconomy foodfood prices risingfood energywhat comes nextenergy rationingthe civilization cycle podcastwar emissionsoil firesmiddle east oil firesbiblical rains middle eastblack smoke pollutiondubai floods waroil infrastructure destructioncloud seeding smokefood shortages fertilizermilitary fuel unlimitedenergy lockdown 2026oil fire smokemiddle east smoke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Belle Carter
U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

Kevin Hughes
Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Garrison Vance
The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

Willow Tohi
Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Kevin Hughes
U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy