Oil Smoke Impact on Global Weather Systems

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Massive oil fires, nonstop war emissions and thick clouds of pollution are now reshaping weather patterns across the Middle East in real time. While you’re told to conserve energy and change your lifestyle, entire regions are burning at a scale that is altering altering temperatures, rainfall and wind patterns.
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