Bruins vs. Sabres | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | April 28, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on April 28, 2026, where Jeremy Swayman and Alex Lyon trade big saves in the 3rd to force overtime!
0:00 1st Period
2:52 2nd Period
3:56 3rd Period
4:58 Overtime