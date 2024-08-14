US Sports Golf Feat. Solheim Cup X Skyscanner: The Captains’ Journey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featured course:
Secrets of Golf How to Break 90 featuring AJ Bonar
Learn what it takes to consistently break one of the toughest scoring barriers in golf. AJ Bonar presents everything that you will need to know to become a better golfer and start breaking 90 every time you play. Among the topics covered are: putting, chipping, the 135 yard shot and golf rules and etiquette. This comprehensive video is an excellent resource for players of all abilities.
On today's show we give you a unique look inside the psyche of women's golf's best during a touch matchup.
Big thanks to the LPGA.
In the second episode of The Captains’ Journey, we delve deeper into the mindsets of the team captains as they prepare for victory in Virginia. From their individual leadership styles to unique motivations and strategies, find out what it takes to lead the very best.
Want more 2024 Solheim Cup action? Check out Skyscanner's exclusive content here:
