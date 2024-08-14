BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Golf Feat. Solheim Cup X Skyscanner: The Captains’ Journey
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
8 months ago

Featured course:


Secrets of Golf How to Break 90 featuring AJ Bonar


https://bit.ly/3yLfNgs


Learn what it takes to consistently break one of the toughest scoring barriers in golf. AJ Bonar presents everything that you will need to know to become a better golfer and start breaking 90 every time you play. Among the topics covered are: putting, chipping, the 135 yard shot and golf rules and etiquette. This comprehensive video is an excellent resource for players of all abilities.


https://bit.ly/3yLfNgs



On today's show we give you a unique look inside the psyche of women's golf's best during a touch matchup.


Big thanks to the LPGA.



In the second episode of The Captains’ Journey, we delve deeper into the mindsets of the team captains as they prepare for victory in Virginia. From their individual leadership styles to unique motivations and strategies, find out what it takes to lead the very best.



Want more 2024 Solheim Cup action? Check out Skyscanner's exclusive content here:


https://apple.co/3M5tiuD


https://amzn.to/4fMXNmP



The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun


US Sports Radio


https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

golflpgawomens golfussportsnetworkussportsradiogolf proladies golfsolheim cup
