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37 year old Lawyer experienced some side effects after her first dose of VAXX POISON
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532 views • March 26, 2022
Mrs. Cora Faith Walker was a former Missouri state legislator until 2019. She resigned her position and became chief policy director for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She held that position until one week ago.
Mrs. Walker, 37, wished St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones a happy birthday via Twitter on March 10 at 9:44 a.m.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/20/young-sudden-post-injection-deaths-continues-while-ukraine-distraction-propaganda-has-a-nazi-problem/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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