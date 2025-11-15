More Plants, Less Disease

With Dr. Joel Kahn, “America’s Healthy Doc”

With RFK expected to redo the government’s dietary guidelines, he’ll help Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) - but he won’t end the argument on what’s the best diet for humans. Many of us in the healthy living space have tried quite a few, such as Vegan, Vegan “lite”, Keto, Paleo, Carnivore, Atkins, Grapefruit, and the list goes on. One thing we do know is that chronic disease has exploded to over 60% of the population now, and a big chunk of that disease is connected with the heart and cardiovascular systems….

…Like Drs. Wolfson and McCullough who’ve presented on Freedom Hub, Dr. Kahn was a regular cardiologist for years. When he successfully experimented with a plant-based diet and saw how this approach, along with holistic therapies, was reversing heart disease, he joined the lecture circuit to urge the public to eat clean, sweat clean, and apply cutting edge science to their lifestyle. Indeed, at his Cardiac Center for Longevity in Michigan, patients get intense consultation time with Dr. Kahn, who wants his patients to become “Young at Heart by Design.”