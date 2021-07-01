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CONSEQUENCES OF SPIRITUAL WOUNDS Part 1: Soul Damage
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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63 views • July 01, 2021

The soul can incur trauma moments after conception and anytime throughout a person's life on earth. Whether you realize it or not, soul damage is a common denominator that pervades age, gender and life experiences. The physical body is merely a vehicle which the soul uses to live and work through on earth.

The soul is the real you and contains your personality, emotional feelings, talents, thinking capacity and memory. Pastor John shares wisdom from the book of Proverbs concerning the well-being of the soul in relation to the body and how the two are inextricably linked. A healthy soul will give life to the body, but if your soul has been traumatized, it will negatively affect your physical body!

The modern church is weak because it has not understood weighty spiritual matters. If you find that your life does match up with the abundant life promised by Jesus, you should look introspectively to see if your soul has been damaged. If your soul is content, then your body will benefit from the spiritual harmony. A joyful soul is like good medicine to the body, but a soul that is broken will only hurt the vehicle.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1520.pdf

RLJ-1520 -- NOVEMBER 1, 2015

CONSEQUENCES OF SPIRITUAL WOUNDS

Part 1: Soul Damage

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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spiritsoulhealthy soulbodytraumasoul damage
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