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Low Sperm?!?!
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67 views • February 27, 2020
A HOST OF DEPOPULATION CHEMICALS ARE BEING DELIBERATELY DUMPED ON US, INJECTED INTO US, AND FED TO US....
The sky above Big Bear, California has been such a dumping ground and no responsible official, duly notified and sworn to protect us, has acted to investigate or stop it. This will soon change. By no means is this dilemma confined to my community. Shout out if it's happening where you live.
The sky above Big Bear, California has been such a dumping ground and no responsible official, duly notified and sworn to protect us, has acted to investigate or stop it. This will soon change. By no means is this dilemma confined to my community. Shout out if it's happening where you live.
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