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Philadelphia Rejected Dominion Voting Systems
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52 views • November 16, 2020
https://greatgameindia.com/philadelphia-dominion-foreign-interference/
GreatGameIndia has in possession official documents which reveal that Dominion Voting Systems submitted a bid to The City of Philadelphia to be considered for use in elections. However, Philadelphia rejected Dominion for fear of foreign interference in US Elections. Based on our massive exposé on the vote switching scandal in US Elections by Dominion Voting Systems and the bankrupted company Scytl, a legal battle has been launched to overturn election results in multiple US states.
https://greatgameindia.com/philadelphia-dominion-foreign-interference/
GreatGameIndia has in possession official documents which reveal that Dominion Voting Systems submitted a bid to The City of Philadelphia to be considered for use in elections. However, Philadelphia rejected Dominion for fear of foreign interference in US Elections. Based on our massive exposé on the vote switching scandal in US Elections by Dominion Voting Systems and the bankrupted company Scytl, a legal battle has been launched to overturn election results in multiple US states.
https://greatgameindia.com/philadelphia-dominion-foreign-interference/
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