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Sharyl Attkisson on Media Bias
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101 views • November 27, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/27/sharyl-attkisson-media-bias.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211127&mid=DM1052683&rid=1334279194
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/LUgldkpNLsoB.mp4
https://sharylattkisson.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Slanted-Media-Taught-Censorship-Journalism/dp/0062974696
https://sharylattkisson.com/podcast/
In the 1950s, the CIA ran a covert campaign called “Operation Mockingbird,” in which they recruited journalists as assets to spread propaganda, and while the campaign officially ended in the 1970s, evidence suggests the project never really stopped
In her book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” Sharyl Attkisson addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism
Multinational industries, and the drug industry in particular, also wield powerful influence over content relating to their particular interests. As drug advertising became a major income stream for media companies, their reporting on health and medicine became increasingly biased
Big Tech companies are also masters of censoring anything that might hurt themselves or their technocratic allies
In terms of health, COVID-19 reporting has taken censorship and media manipulation to brand-new heights. All social media platforms are openly censoring dissenting views about the virus, particularly its origin and treatment. Even lauded doctors and scientists have been axed for speaking against the desired narrative dictated by the World Health Organization
This article was previously published December 06, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
Sharyl Attkisson is an award-winning investigative journalist with uncompromising integrity. Her book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” was released in November 2020.
In this, her third book, she addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism — a topic on which she has first-hand experience.
A former anchor at CNN and CBS News, Attkisson now produces her own Sunday television news program, "Full Measure," as well as two podcasts: "Full Measure After Hours" and "The Sharyl Attkisson Podcast," in which she covers the kinds of stories that mainstream news no longer touches.
more...
Slanted Media
Big Industry Also Influences the News
Big Tech — Master Manipulators of Minds
Presidential Treatment Takes on a New Meaning
The Invention of Lying
Massaging COVID-19 Messages
When a 'Case' Is Not a Case
Search for Truth and Unbiased Facts
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/LUgldkpNLsoB.mp4
https://sharylattkisson.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Slanted-Media-Taught-Censorship-Journalism/dp/0062974696
https://sharylattkisson.com/podcast/
In the 1950s, the CIA ran a covert campaign called “Operation Mockingbird,” in which they recruited journalists as assets to spread propaganda, and while the campaign officially ended in the 1970s, evidence suggests the project never really stopped
In her book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” Sharyl Attkisson addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism
Multinational industries, and the drug industry in particular, also wield powerful influence over content relating to their particular interests. As drug advertising became a major income stream for media companies, their reporting on health and medicine became increasingly biased
Big Tech companies are also masters of censoring anything that might hurt themselves or their technocratic allies
In terms of health, COVID-19 reporting has taken censorship and media manipulation to brand-new heights. All social media platforms are openly censoring dissenting views about the virus, particularly its origin and treatment. Even lauded doctors and scientists have been axed for speaking against the desired narrative dictated by the World Health Organization
This article was previously published December 06, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
Sharyl Attkisson is an award-winning investigative journalist with uncompromising integrity. Her book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” was released in November 2020.
In this, her third book, she addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism — a topic on which she has first-hand experience.
A former anchor at CNN and CBS News, Attkisson now produces her own Sunday television news program, "Full Measure," as well as two podcasts: "Full Measure After Hours" and "The Sharyl Attkisson Podcast," in which she covers the kinds of stories that mainstream news no longer touches.
more...
Slanted Media
Big Industry Also Influences the News
Big Tech — Master Manipulators of Minds
Presidential Treatment Takes on a New Meaning
The Invention of Lying
Massaging COVID-19 Messages
When a 'Case' Is Not a Case
Search for Truth and Unbiased Facts
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