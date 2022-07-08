Dollar, Oil, Shortages & TruckPOCALYPSE 07/08/2022

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Today we take a look at a global reserve currency that being established by several countries. Consequently replacing the U.S. Dollar. Global Oil prices could reach a stratospheric $380 a barrel, and we learn that 70 000 Truckers being forced off the roads in California.
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