When will believers become immortal? Glorified? What's the difference?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
..what kind of body will you have at the time of the rapture? When will we receive our glorified bodies? What do the scriptures have to say? Watch!
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V_9Ct8F7VIQ002BNxCrrzlL5YpBSnfQP/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing